Rajgir Wildlife Safari in Bihar, built at a cost of around Rs 200 crore, will soon be thrown open for visitors. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to inaugurate the safari on Wednesday. Tourists coming here will be able to ride in armoured cars and can also watch wild animals roaming in the open. According to Deepak Kumar Singh, principal secretary of the environment department, six Gir lions from Gujarat have been brought to the safari. Apart from that, other animals including tigers, bears have also been brought from the Patna Zoo.