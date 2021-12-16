.

Kolhapur: Born and brought up in Kolhapur, Leena Nair has recently been appointed as the Global CEO at the French luxury brand Chanel. She has received applauds and good wishes from across the world on her significant achievement. In an event recently held in Kolhapur's Shantiniketan School, she talks about her journey from a Kolhapur girl to the Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, to now the Global CEO of a top international brand. "I am a Kolhapuri at heart and will remain so wherever I go," she says while addressing her audience of young students.