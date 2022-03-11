.

Watch: Bhagwant Mann meets Kejriwal in Delhi

New Delhi: AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann has invited Delhi CM Kejriwal for the swearing-in. Mann said: I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan, not at the Raj Bhawan. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district. AAP romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Bhagwant Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.