Kejriwal, Mann spin charkha in Sabarmati Ashram Published on: 16 minutes ago

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday tried out spinning the 'charkha' (spinning wheel), largely known as a symbol of Gandhian resistance, during their visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Kejriwal and Mann are currently on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting Friday night, with AAP eyeing the Western state ahead of assembly elections scheduled in December 2022. The duo took a tour of Hriday Kunj, the part of the Ashram inhabited by Mahatma Gandhi, bowed down before the latter's statue, and were gifted miniature charkhas and books.