.

'Beloved India' Exhibition reaches Moscow Published on: 22 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Beloved India Travelling Exhibition Fair which showcases Indian products across Russia has found its next stop in Moscow. People can buy fabrics, jewellery and other goods in one of the capital’s shopping centres. Medical drugs, cosmetics, including traditional ones, with natural ingredients, are among the most sought-after items in the fair. More than 10 different kids of Indian rice have been showcased at the fair. The exhibition has been running for several years. It has already visited Irkutsk, Volgograd, Chelyabinsk, St. Petersburg and other major Russian cities. The Indian products and traders are all working under the ambit of the federation of Indian export organisations.