Disability did not deter Bhuvan Gunwant from voting Published on: 2 hours ago

Bhuvan Gunwant from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was so eager to vote that he reached the polling booth in a wheelchair and cast his vote. He appealed to the people to vote in maximum numbers and also said that he came to vote so that more people will be encouraged to cast their votes.