Bedridden woman taken to collectorate after her pension is stopped

A 70-year-old woman, bedridden for many years, has pleaded the authorities that her pension be restored. Siripuram Seetamma of Tallapudi Peta in Nellimarla Mandal under Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh was carried on a cot by her relatives to the collectorate, where she drew the collector's attention to her plight. According to her relatives, Seetamma is entirely dependent on pension. Even after repeated pleas, district authorities had denied her pension. Seetamma was initially enrolled for a physically handicapped pension and later listed in the DMHO category for a medical pension. Her pension was put on hold as she did not attend the verification process given her failing health.