Tirupati: Bhumi Pujan held at Lord Hanuman's birthplace

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust held Bhumi Pujan at Anjanadri Parvata, which is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, in Tirupati's Tirumala on Wednesday. "Bhumi Puja was held at the birthplace of Hanuman at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy. Andhra Pradesh is the birthplace of the Vedas and nothing happens without the grace and permission of Venkateshwar Swamy," said Vishaka Sri Sarada Peetham's Swaroopanandendra Saraswati.