The arrest and subsequent questioning of a friend of one of the accused led to the arrests of six people in connection with the alleged murder of a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist on Sunday in Karnataka's Shivamogga. A CCTV video of police detaining the accused's companion near his home went viral on social media. The companion led police to the arrest of the accused. The clip was recorded at around 3 am on Monday. Police so far have arrested six people in connection with case. Those arrested, according to SP Laxmi Prasad, include Mohammed Kashif (30), Sayed Nadeem (20), Asifullah Khan (22), Rehan Sharef (22), Nihan (21), and Abdul Afnan (21).