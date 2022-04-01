.

Baiga tribe perform traditional folk dance at Bhoramdev Mahotsav 2022 Published on: 3 minutes ago

Kawardha: Members of Baiga tribe performed their traditional folk dance at the Bhoramdev Mahotsav 2022 in Kawardha district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Bhoramdeo Mahotsav is a carnival where artists perform and showcase the state’s cultural richness. Baiga tribe is a forest-dwelling community that performs songs and dances inspired by nature. The festival premises Bhoramdeo Temple is also known as the 'Khajuraho of Chhattisgarh'.