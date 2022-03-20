.

Speeding autorickshaw overturns after locals throw water balloons in UP’s Baghpat Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Two people suffered minor injuries after the autorickshaw they were travelling in overturned in the Katha village of the Kotwali area of ​​the city. A video of the incident that has gone viral shows some youths throwing water balloons at the incoming autorickshaw on the highway on the day of Holi which resulted in the auto overturning on its side. In the video, some people standing nearby can be seen running towards the auto for help. The police swung into action as soon as they came to know about the video. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Kotwali police has registered a case in this regard.