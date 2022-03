.

Assam: Forest officials rescue injured Hoolock Gibbon in Kamrup

Forest officials of Kamrup West Division on March 29 rescued a wounded Hoolock Gibbon from the Kothalguri area in Kamrup district of Assam. Following preliminary veterinary treatment, the injured Hoolock Gibbon was sent to the Assam State Zoo for better treatment.