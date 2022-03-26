.

As Covid cases dip, Moscow lifts mask mandates Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

As the COVID-19 cases are declining at a very rapid speed all around, the Mayor of Moscow lifted the restrictions placed in the city. The message about lifting the COVID restrictions appeared on Sergey Sobyanin’s website. It talks about a steady improvement in the epidemiological situation. Public transport has also switched to "new old rules". Employees have also stopped wearing masks. Restrictions on the work of cultural institutions, such as theatres, are also a thing of the past. Back in early March, the authorities cancelled the QR-code control at the entrance. The requirements to perform at auditoriums have also been lifted hence full house performances are getting back. Restrictions on sporting events have also been lifted now. Along with Moscow, the authorities of Kaluga, Tver and some other Russian regions have lifted the mask regime.