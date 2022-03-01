.

Interview: Article 370 abrogation cannot be reversed by any party, says Altaf Bukhari

No party can reverse the decision of August 5, 2019, in regard to the restoration of Article 370, said Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari in an exclusive with ETV Bharat. Bukhari speaks of having faith in the Supreme Court, but he also says that he does not show any false dreams to people. The Apni Party chief said, "I tell them that the Article 370 decision (modification) can’t be reversed by any party in Delhi. Our only hope is the Supreme Court. He further said that "the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are misleading people about the restoration of Article 370 so that they can survive in politics, but the harsh truth is that Article 370 will not be restored unless the Supreme Court and Parliament decide to restore it."