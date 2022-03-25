.

Watch: Ants who weave nests with tree leaves

Nirmal (Telangana): The Oecophylla ants of the Nirmal district of Telangana can build up nests with the help of tree leaves. Nirmal government Degree College Zoology lecturer Mahmad Khalim said that ants build nests with leaves by using gum-like material that they excrete. He told that these nests are strong enough to bear the rains and heavy wind and the ants live in these nests to develop their families. "Ants select some trees to build nests. Mostly they prefer mango trees. Ants build nests with mango leaves using gum-like material which emits from their mouth. Actually, Oecophylla ants build these nests to live a safe life for a long time and to fight for its existence in the universe." said zoology lecturer Mahmad Khalim.