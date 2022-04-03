.

Published on: 2 hours ago

In a bizarre incident, a man in Nuzividu in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district has married a goat. Wanting to get married, the young man had consulted an astrologer who predicted he would get married twice but had a 'dosha' (error) in his Kundali (horoscope). To rectify the 'error', the astrologer suggested that the man marry a goat. To the surprise of locals, the young man was married to a goat, at the Navagraha temple in Nuzividu as per tradition. The incident took place on the day of Ugadi. After his first marriage to a goat, the young man is hopeful that he'll have no trouble getting married again.