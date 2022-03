.

Fratricidal incident: BSF constable shoots four dead, kills self in Amritsar Published on: 40 minutes ago

Five personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were killed and one critically injured on Sunday in a fratricidal incident committed by Constable Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa in Amritsar, Punjab. Later, Satteppa himself succumbed to injuries, the BSF said in a statement. It said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts.