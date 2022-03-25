.

'Join BSF, if you want adventure, to serve country', says BSF Inspector in Jharkhand Published on: 23 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Hazaribagh: The Border Security Force (BSF) is a major paramilitary force in India. It is known as one of the largest border guarding forces in the world. The brothers of BSF's bikers team are Awadhesh and Vishwajeet hail from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Both had earlier joined SSB, but they wished to join BSF thus the brothers prepared and joined BSF in 2010. Awadhesh, an inspector in BSF and a member of the brave daredevil, said "the youth should work for the interest of the country. If youth are fond of adventure then they can join BSF. The stunts we do are not easy. It takes many years of hard work and discipline for this." He appealed to the common people not to repeat the stunts and ride a motorcycle with a helmet.