A study has found that alcohol intake at all levels is linked with higher risks of cardiovascular disease. The findings suggest that the supposed benefits of alcohol consumption may actually be attributed to other lifestyle factors that are common among light to moderate drinkers. The study included 371,463 adults -- with an average age of 57 years and average alcohol consumption of 9.2 drinks per week -- who were participants in the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database and research resource containing in-depth genetic and health information. Consistent with earlier studies, investigators found that light to moderate drinkers had the lowest heart disease risk, followed by people who abstained from drinking. People who drank heavily had the highest risk.