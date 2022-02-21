.

Published on: 42 minutes ago

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while mocking the Yogi Government for making false claims of having distributed one crore laptops and smartphones in the state, spotted an ETV Bharat mojo kit with a reporter among the audience during a rally in Bhagwant Nagar Assembly of Unnao. Using it as a quick-witted example to make his point, Yadav mentioned ETV Bharat flakily while pointing at the reporter, saying in Hindi, "See, even this smartphone is of ETV Bharat!" The crowd also shouted in his support, while sharing a few laughs at his remark.