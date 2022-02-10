.

Dense fog engulfs Ajmer's Bijainagar as after-effect of Western disturbance Published on: 25 minutes ago



Because of the western disturbance, some part of the Rajasthan is witnessing light showers. As the after-effects of the disturbance on Thursday morning, Ajmer's Bijainagar was engulfed in dense fog restricting the visibility to a few meters. A significant drop in temperature also got registered which affected the routine life. People are getting surprised with this unusual change as the weather conditions are giving the essence of January in the month of February.