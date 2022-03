.

Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

Mariupol: A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said the attack wounded at least 17 people.