Actor Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with the jawans of the ITBP Published on: 1 hours ago

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is in Uttarakhand for the shooting of his upcoming film Ratsasan remake. The shooting of the film is being done in many places including Dehradun, Mussoorie. At the same time, on Thursday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar played volleyball with ITBP personnel. During this, actor Akshay Kumar also met ITBP DG Sanjay Arora and jawans at the Seemadwar ITBP complex. Akshay's upcoming film Ratsasan also stars actress Rakul Preet Singh. Both are in Uttarakhand for the last 15 days.