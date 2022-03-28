.

Consecration with liquor, cigarette at Kapri Deva Fair in Karnataka

Karwar: The devotees often offer fruits, milk-ghee to the Gd but in the temple of Karwar in Uttar Kannada, devotees offer liquor and cigarettes as consecration on the Lord Khapri at the Karawar Kapri Deva Fair. The devotees along with fruits, coconuts, and flowers offer liquor, cigarettes, and the candle. In addition, chicken is sacrificed to the Lord and offered Naivedya of Chicken blood. It is speculated that if a person is suffering or has any wish then this practice fulfills their wish.