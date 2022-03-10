.

AAP perfected art of selling liquor, Punjab public appreciates it: Anil Vij Published on: 13 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij takes a jibe at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that they had perfected the art of selling liquor on every street in Delhi and the people of Punjab appreciated this as the illegal liquor business is rampant in the state. This controversial statement came as BJP is likely to win the assembly election in four states and it was only in Punjab where AAP was taking the lead.