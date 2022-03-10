.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is turning tables in Punjab as the Arvind Kejriwal led party has announced its presence in a grand style. The AAP broom has swept the border state as early trends show the party leading in at least 80 seats, easily past the majority mark of 59 in the 117 Punjab Assembly. As it is, the prayers Bhagwant Mann, the AAP CM face, offered at Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib today morning may have been answered. Party's state co-in charge Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "is the hope of crores of people" and if people give an opportunity, he will be seen in a "bigger role of Prime Minister" after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.