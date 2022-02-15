.

In a shocking incident that turned festivity into mourning, a woman dancing at her son's wedding in the Chikani area of Alwar district in Rajasthan suddenly fell and died. This entire incident happened in just a few seconds. A video of the incident has gone viral. Neeraj, son of Satish and Neelam, was supposed to get married on February 4. The procession was to be held in Bambora village. On February 3, a day before the wedding, Neelam was dancing with her son and other family members after a ceremony. She suddenly fell unconscious. The family members immediately took her to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Neelam was suffering from a cardiac ailment and might have died due to a massive heart attack.