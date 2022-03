.

Air India flight carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine reaches Mumbai

Mumbai: A special Air India flight carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine amid the ongoing war reached Mumbai on Tuesday under the Operation Ganga Mission. The second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from the Romanian capital Bucharest was carrying 180 Indian nationals. Union Minister Raosaheb Danve has also arrived at Mumbai International Airport to welcome the students.