11-year-old Midhun finds playmate in a rooster Published on: 19 minutes ago

Alappuzha ( Kerala): A unique friendship is blossoming between an 11-year-old boy Midhun who is a Class 6 student of Karumadi Government High School and a rooster (named Kuttapan). The rooster was welcomed into the Midhun family about one and half years ago. During the lockdown phase, both became close to each other. Now, Kuttappan is his playmate, they play together, hang out, and even go on bicycle rides.