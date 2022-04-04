.

A bullet that runs on diesel and gives 80 km mileage

For the last few years, the era of the bullet has returned and people are buying it with pride. The bullet ride has become expensive due to the rising prices of petrol and diesel. However, a mechanic from Patna, Bihar modified the bullet in a way that it can give a milage of 80 km on 1-liter diesel. The 65-year-old Mohan, who works as a mechanic in Bhattacharya Road, himself owns a 1998 model diesel engine bullet, which gives a mileage of 80 km on 1 liter. Mohan has been a bullet mechanic for the last 50 years. He says that from the age of 15, he started doing the work of fixing the bullet. By modifying his old bullet, he has given a 350cc look to the new bs5 bullet.