.

A balloon with imprint of "I love Pakistan" found in fields of Jalandhar Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A balloon with an imprint of 'I love Pakistan' and Pakistan Flag was found in the fields of a village in Jalandhar, Punjab on Saturday. After reaching the spot, SHO Harjinder Singh said at the moment it seems to be a 'prank' as a balloon can't fly so far from Pakistan but we will investigate it.