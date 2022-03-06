.

Baby born in 'Sampark Kranti' named after the train

A baby born in the UP Sampark Kranti Express was named 'Kranti' after the name of the train. The baby boy's mother went into labour while travelling from Delhi's Nizamuddin station to Mahoba. By the time the train reached Gwalior, the pregnant lady onboard had already given birth. The officials at the Gwalior station were informed about the incident, while some women officers were deployed immediately to help the mother and the child get access to proper healthcare resources. Both the mother and the child were admitted to the Murar District Hospital in Gwalior where doctors declared they both were in good health. The Railway Ministry of India took to Twitter to congratulate the parents of the child.