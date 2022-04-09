.

As many as 69 people from Police Training College were admitted to the government hospital in Maharashtra's Dhule district yesterday night after they complained of stomach pain and nausea. Dhule Superintendent of Police Pravin Kumar Patil visited the personnel at the hospital. "All are fine now while 29 are under observation. A probe is underway, " Patil said.