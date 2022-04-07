.

25th Shoton festival kicks off at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts in Dharamshala Published on: 1 hours ago

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): The 25th Tibetan Shoton festival kicked off at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) in Dharamshala on April 06. Sikyong Penpa Tsering attended the inaugural function of the week-long festival as the chief guest. A troupe performed Tibetan opera at the Shoton Festival. A week-long festival commenced on April 06 and will end on April 13.