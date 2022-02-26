.

240 Indian students rescued from Ukraine, transported to Romania Published on: 24 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Uttarakhand: The government has started working on the evacuation of Indian citizens trapped in Ukraine. Akanksha Kumari of Pauri studying in Ukraine released a video where she said that around 240 students are going to the Romania border by four buses. She says that everyone is assured to be brought back to India via flight from there. Indian Embassy has safely evacuated 240 students to Romania in Ukraine. She is lucky that her name is on the first list. The video recording showed the buses parked and the students with their luggage before leaving Ukraine for Romania and then on the bus. The Uttarakhand government has started toll-free numbers for the people trapped in Ukraine. The toll-free numbers 1820 218 797 including dial 112, +91 1123012113, 91 1123014104, 91 1123017905 besides Dehradun control room 9411112962 helpline numbers have been issued. The Uttarakhand government is collecting the details of the people trapped on these numbers district-wise and sending them to the Ministry of External Affairs.