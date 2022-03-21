.

Nimble 125-year-old Yoga practitioner conferred Padma Shri, PM bows in respect

Swami Sivananda, a 125-year-old yoga practitioner was conferred with a Padma Shri award today (Mar 21) making him probably the oldest Padma award winner in history. For several decades, Swami Sivananda has been practising and teaching Yoga on the ghats of Varanasi. The elderly right before being conferred the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan bowed in front of PM Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. PM Modi too showed respect to the centenarian by touching the ground and folding his hands in front of him. The Swami then walked towards the president and bowed in front of him too. The president held him up and awarded him Padma Shri. Several well-known personalities sent their best wishes to Swami Sivananda. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar hailed him for being in such 'good health' at the age of 125. Anand Mahindra was also among netizens who congratulated and hailed the yoga practitioner for his work in the field.