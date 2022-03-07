.

Polytechnic students among 13 injured in LPG cylinder blast

At least 13 people including 10 polytechnic students were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded in the hostel kitchen of Government Polytechnic College located in Dibai Tehsil under Bulandshahr district on Monday. The explosion happened after the cylinder caught fire while students were cooking on it. Two students are told to be critical and all the injured have been referred to Aligarh Higher Medical Center for treatment.