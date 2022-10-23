2nd Over:

Arshdeep bowled an exceptional over barring the last delivery where he conceded a boundary. Dismissed Babar Azam and swungg the ball off the pitch that had the batters struggling.

WICKET!

Arshdeep Singh swings it in with an upright seam to dismiss the big fish. Babar Azam is gone for a duck.

1st Over:

The second ball off Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck Rizwan's hand. Bhuvneshwar has had a terrific start to the match, extracting enough swing and bounce to disrupt the Pakistani opener. The condition are overcast and there is enough movement on offer for the India bowler. Just one run off wide in the over.

Ball by ball: 0 0 0 0 0 Wd 0

Sensational atmosphere, decibel would certainly be crossing the legal limits here. The two Pakistani openers -- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are on the crease.

National Anthem plays....

Hardik Pandya: Have many fond memories here, I made my T20I debut in Australia, and from there the journey has continued. It's good to be back here, you can't get a better place to play sport and enjoy. The body is fine, I think you should put that topic about my body on rest, you will see me bowling. We are playing international cricket, it's not only about Pakistan bowlers. Any team which is playing will have quality bowing at this level, international cricket has certain standards. So we all are aware about it and as a batting unit we have had a word about it. We have worked very hard to come here. The team that plays well, wins the contest.

Melbourne: India won the toss in the all-important Super 12 fixture against Pakistan and chose to field here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

What the captains said?

Babar Azam: Toss is not in our hands. We'll try to post around 160-170. We have prepared well, and we are ready for this big game. We won a series back home, we played a tri-series in New Zealand, so we are prepared. We have three fast bowlers and two spinners.

Rohit Sharma: We are going to field first. Looks like a good pitch, it's always nice to bowl with overcast conditions. Think the ball will swing around a bit, and we need to take its advantage. Preparations have been good. We played a couple of practice games in Brisbane. Time to come out and enjoy ourselves now. We were expecting nothing less than this, hopefully we'll entertain them (the crowd). We have seven batters, three seamers and two spinners.

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pitch report: The pitch has a decent grass cover and will assist pacers at the beginning who should be able to extract good pace and bounce. All in all, it's a good batting surface and we might be in for good scores from each side. The trick would be to weed out the pressure and take on the bowlers fearlessly.

Welcome to the live updates on mother of all clashes -- India vs Pakistan. It is that time of the year when the giants of the games lock horns in a full-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Nothing better than to see crowd cheering the team, singing national songs, using that perfect riff of the guitar and beating drums in unison. Hold on to your seats with plenty to snack on as the enthralling contest won't provide you any breather.