15th Over:

Suryakumar did what he does best. Hits for a six the first delivery to fine leg off Ngidi. And then came a classic on drive that brought his half-century. 50 from 30 balls from the man in form. India crosses the 100 mark.

Ball by ball: 6 0 0 4 1 1

Total runs scored: 12

14th Over:

Over dealt in singles. Five runs of it. India batters will have to decide the time to fire and make sure a challenging target is posted on the scoreboard.

Ball by ball: 1 0 1 1 1 1

Total runs scored: 5

13th Over:

Ball by ball: 0 1 1 6 2 1

Total runs scored: 11

12th Over:

Ball by ball: 1 0 Wd L1 3 0 0

Total runs scored: 6

11th Over:

Ball by ball: 4 1 0 1 1 0

Total runs scored: 7

10th Over:

Suryakumar template of batting remains and he doesn't seem be cautious despite the falling wickets on the other end. A brilliant six on the backward square on the on side. Nortje is breathing fire, balling 150 plus clicks.

Ball by ball: 2 6 0 0 0 1

Total runs scored: 9

9th Over:

India in loads of trouble at the moment. While Nortje dismissed Hooda for 0 runs in the last over, this over saw Ngidi taking one of the most important wickets -- all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Karthik on the crease now.

Ball by ball: 1 1 W 0 1 1

Total runs scored: 4

8th Over:

Ball by ball: 1 0 W 1 4 0

Total runs scored: 6

7th Over:

Two classics from Virat! One for the covers the other one flicked to the mid-wicket. But the joy was short-lived as his pulled off Ngidi only to top edge, with the bounce beating the bat. He was caught by Rabada at long leg.

Ball by ball: 4 4 0 0 W 0

Total runs scored: 8

6th Over:

Ball by ball: B4 1 1 0 1 0

Total runs scored: 7

5th Over:

Rohit tried to go for his favourite pull shot off Ngidi but got beaten for pace. Ngidi takes the catch. Rohit scores 15 runs from 14 balls bringing the Man -- Virat Kohli. The last ball edged KL Rahul's bat and India are two wickets down.

Total runs scored: 0 1 1 4 0 1

4th Over:

Ball by ball: 0 1 1 4 0 1

Total runs scored: 7

3rd Over:

Full swing of the bat and Rahul has pulled Parnell for a six over mid-wicket. This pitch looks good for batting. A few singles in the over and India would be looking to up the ante now.

Ball by ball: 0 6 1 1 0 0

Total runs scored: 8

2nd Over:

Kagiso Rabada bowled an excellent, fast-paced over to Rohit. A very successful over for the South Africa except a splendid hook from Rohit Sharma that went for six. There was a dropped catch too in the last ball of the over.

Ball by ball: 0 0 0 6 0 0

Total runs scored: 6

1st Over:

South Africa were right on the money. A maiden over from Wayne Parnell to KL Rahul.

Ball by ball: 0 0 0 0 0 0

Total runs scored: 0

Perth: India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday. In the only change to the India XI, Deepak Hooda came in place of Axar Patel. Lungi Ngidi replaced Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African team.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.