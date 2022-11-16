Hyderabad: In the year 2022, World COPD Day is being observed on November 16th. COPD stands for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. World COPD Day is observed every year in order to promote awareness and share knowledge, and therapeutic strategies for COPD worldwide. It is an annual global initiative run by the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) in collaboration with healthcare professionals and COPD patient groups throughout the world.

People are born with only one set of lungs. From the developing stages to adulthood, keeping the lungs healthy is an integral part of one's future health and well-being. This campaign focuses on contributing factors to COPD from birth to adulthood and what people can do to promote lifelong lung health and protect vulnerable populations.

COPD is a debilitating condition that obstructs airflow from the lungs, thus hampering one’s ability to carry out day-to-day activities with ease. Emphysema, a type of COPD that tends to cause damage to the air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs, and chronic bronchitis that can lead to inflammation of the lining of bronchial tubes which carry air to and from the air sacs of the lungs, are the two most common conditions that may lead to COPD.

Every year, GOLD chooses a theme and coordinates the preparation and distribution of World COPD Day materials and resources. The 2022 theme for World COPD Day will be “Your Lungs for Life" which highlights the importance of lifelong lung health. World COPD Day activities are organized in each country by healthcare professionals, educators, and volunteers from the public who want to help make an impact locally and worldwide. The first World COPD Day was held in 2002. Every year organizers from more than 50 countries have carried out activities, making the day one of the world's most important COPD awareness and education events.

The occurrence of COPD is rising because of poor ambient air quality in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. Smoking and exposure to chemicals or pollution can invite COPD, also, commonly-used things like mosquito repellent coils used at home can cause COPD as exposure to the same at night was found to be equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes together. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, COPD remains a leading cause of death worldwide. Patients of COPD show 'asthma-like' symptoms such as wheezing, chest tightness, breathing difficulties, chronic cough, respiratory infections, fatigue, unintentional weight loss, and swelling of the legs, feet and ankle.

The major causes of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are smoking tobacco, constantly being exposed to second-hand smoke, accidentally inhaling toxic chemicals, fumes and dust in occupational settings on a daily basis, being diagnosed with asthma during childhood, developing a rare genetic malady known as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency which induces COPD in young people, continuous exposure to dust particles and air pollution, living in spaces with inadequate ventilation, etc. Although, recent research has identified that suboptimal lung growth before and after birth can also increase the risk of COPD later in life.

COPD is a preventable and treatable disease that causes breathlessness, chronic sputum production and cough. There are 300 million current cases of COPD in the world, and it is currently the third leading cause of death globally and highly prevalent in low-resource countries. Even though there is no cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the sickness can be effectively managed with proper treatment. The remedial measures comprise of:

Stopping tobacco smoking.

Adhering to a healthy nutrient-rich diet.

Regular physical exercise for 30 minutes daily.

Diaphragmatic breathing practices involve deep inhalation and exhalation.

Bronchodilators: Medications to be inhaled which remove the obstacles in the airways, open up the lungs and facilitate easy breathing.

Steroids: Prescription drugs that are taken either orally or inhaled, which lower inflammation in the pulmonary tissues.

Various initiatives to reduce the burden of COPD are taking place worldwide, including smoking cessation programs, measures to tackle indoor and outdoor air pollution, as well as examining childhood disadvantage factors. Actions to improve quality of life can take place anywhere by a variety of individuals in different kinds of settings.

Employers can strive for a safe breathing environment, citizens can be good stewards of air cleanliness, and patients and their families can help advocate for more research and better access to care, including pulmonary rehabilitation and mental health services. Also, healthcare providers and policymakers can work together to improve access to spirometry, essential medications and other treatments, including telehealth and other types of healthcare access for patients in remote areas.