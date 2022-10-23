Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi according to Zodiac Signs
Hyderabad: Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh are worshipped according to proper rituals on the day of Diwali. Diwali will be celebrated on October 24. Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped during the Diwali Puja. It is believed that on the day of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi visits people's homes. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi according to your Zodiac signs is said to fulfil all your wishes.
Diwali is celebrated for five days. According to the scriptures, if people worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali according to their Zodiac signs, their lives are filled with prosperity and health:
- Aries: Mars is the ruler of Aries. Offering red flowers to Goddess Lakshmi, reciting Lakshmi Stotra during the Puja, and worshipping Lord Hanuman are considered to be beneficial.
- Taurus: Venus is the ruler of this sign. Offering prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi and chanting her prayers after the Puja is said to be beneficial.
- Gemini: Mercury is the ruler of Gemini. Devotees should offer 'Modak' as Bhog to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh during Diwali Puja to gain prosperity.
- Cancer: Cancer is ruled by Moon. Offering Lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali Puja will provide the worshipper's success in their lives.
- Leo: The ruler of Leo is the Sun. Taking an early morning bath and offering water to the Sun god and worshipping the idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi will be beneficial.
- Virgo: Virgo natives should offer lotus flowers and Kheer to receive blessings from Goddess Lakshmi.
- Libra: Venus is the ruler of this zodiac sign. Offering red flowers to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali Puja is considered auspicious.
- Scorpio: Mars is the ruler of Scorpio. Offering vermillion to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali Puja to maintain prosperity and happiness is suggested.
- Sagittarius: Jupiter is the ruler of Sagittarius. Apparently, offering white lotus flowers to Goddess Lakshmi during the Diwali puja can generate prosperity in your life.
- Capricorn: Saturn is the ruler of Capricorn. Lighting oil lamps to please Lord Shani during Diwali is advised for a healthy and successful life.
- Aquarius: Aquarius natives should offer metal objects like silver to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali Puja for bringing favourable changes in life.
- Pisces: Jupiter is the ruler of Pisces. A red-coloured cloth should be offered to Goddess Lakshmi during Diwali Puja for a happy marriage.