Worm infection is a very common problem in children and can affect adults also. The problem is more concerning in kids because it hinders their growth and begins affecting their body’s nutritional needs. This can even make them a victim of malnourishment. To know more about the condition, its types, causes and preventive measures, the ETV Bharat Sukhibhava team spoke to Dr. Sudha M Roy, Pediatrician at Care Clinic, Bangalore and here is what she informs.

Types of worm infestation

Dr. Sudha says that these worms that cause infection are actually parasites living in the intestines, which feed on nutrients in the kid’s body. There are many types of worms that can be responsible for the infection, which include- tapeworms, roundworms, hookworms and pinworms or threadworms. Although these worms differ in shape and size, their presence in the body is not visible in the initial stages. However, as the problem progresses, symptoms may begin to be seen in the child, especially in the case of tapeworm infection, a kid may have seizures or blockages in the intestines. Although rare, hookworm infection may even cause damage to the intestinal linings. Dr. Sudha mentions that pinworm infection is the commonest among other worm infections.

Possible symptoms

If you think you or your child has been infected by the intestinal worms, some of the signs and symptoms to look for are:

Looking pale

Anaemia

Lethargy and decreased activity

Irritability

Fatigability

Abdominal pain

Frequent motion

Diarrhea or constipation

Loss of appetite

Decrease in school performance

Sometimes, the worms may also pass out with faeces.

What are the causes?

Dr. Sudha informs that the problem of pinworms is seen more in young children, especially those who walk on their knees or are learning to walk. She explains that in an infected person, the female pinworm lays eggs, mostly near the anus. When the baby itches in this area, the eggs tend to get stuck to his/her hands or fall on the clothes, sheet, etc. Also, when the child touches any other place without washing hands, the eggs are transferred there as well. These eggs then enter the body not just through touch, but through the respiratory tract as well, i.e. the eggs may either be ingested in the body or inhaled, hence leading to infection.

Children usually keep putting their hands as well as their toys in their mouth and if proper cleanliness is not maintained, the worm eggs can get transferred from their hands into their body. Besides hands, their clothes, sheets and towels should also be washed and changed regularly. Besides this, sleeping immediately after consuming too sweet milk or other sweetened products, increases the chances of having worm infection.

How to prevent it?

Our expert says that in order to protect children from such infections, it is important to take care of their hygiene and cleanliness. Some other tips to remember are:

Always wash your kid’s clothes, towels and sheets in hot water.

Make sure that the food they are eating is properly cooked.

Fruits given to kids should be washed thoroughly and as far as possible, give them boil water (at room temperature) to drink.

Trim their nails from time to time and make them wash their hands at regular intervals, especially before eating.

Wash the toys too with hot water and do not let the child take anything in his/her mouth that they pick from the floor.

Change the baby’s diaper regularly and wash their hands with soap before and after changing their diapers.

Keep the kid’s play area clean.

Do not delay in contacting the doctor in case any symptoms appear, because delaying can worsen the health condition. Do not try to treat the baby on your own by giving them deworming medicines.