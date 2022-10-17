Hyderabad: Every year October 17th is observed as World Trauma Day. The main objective of observing this day is to emphasize saving lives during accidents and ensure safety in emergency situations. The main aim of this day is to provide education on how to avoid traumatic injury and loss of life.

In medical terms, Trauma is considered a physical injury. Any accident or physical harm causes trauma. These incidents include domestic violence, natural disasters, and serious car accidents. Traumatic injuries usually occur unexpectedly. Many people become disfigured after a traumatic injury, and for some, it can be fatal.

World Trauma Day started in 2011 in New Delhi (India). More than 400 people die every day due to road accidents in India. World Trauma Day is observed to reduce the number of deaths and to raise awareness of the need to seek timely treatment for those who suffer from traumatic injuries.

Traumatic injuries are the leading cause of death for people under the age of 45 in the United States and the world. About 6 million people die every year due to this, which constitutes 10% of deaths worldwide. 90% of deaths during traumatic injuries are commonly caused by malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV around the world in low and middle-income countries.

Traumatic injuries are also a major cause of disability. Brain injury is the main cause. An estimated 69 million people suffer from traumatic brain injuries each year. The sooner the disease is treated, the better for the patient. But unfortunately, the victims rarely reach the hospital in time. In some countries like Kenya, it takes an hour to get to the hospital after a car accident. In developing countries, many hospitals do not have adequate medical equipment for emergency treatment. Hospitals also lack adequately trained staff. If all these needs can be addressed, 50% of road accident deaths in developing countries can be prevented.

On World Trauma Day, emergency workers around the world educate people on how to help others during a traumatic event. Some countries like India have developed Good Samaritan Laws so that bystanders can offer help without fear of any legal trouble.