Hyderabad: World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of October every year all around the world. In the year 2022, World Smile Day is being celebrated on October 7th globally.

In 1963, Massachusetts artist Harvey Ball invented the 'Smiley Face'. In 1999, he announced that the first Friday in October would be celebrated as World Smile Day. After Harvey's death in 2001, the Harvey Ball World Smile Foundation was named after him. World Smile Day is celebrated every year in his memory.

Harvey Ross Ball was born on July 10th, 1921. Harvey Ball was born to Ernest G. Ball and Christine "Kitty" Ross Ball and had five siblings. He was an American artist. Harvey Ball is known worldwide as the designer of the popular Smiley graphic image. He graduated from Worcester Art Museum School with a degree in art.

He then worked for many years and in 1963 discovered the smiley face. In the past, it was also used for commercial promotion. Harvey Ball died on April 12, 2001, at the age of 79. In the 1970s, smiley faces were used for political campaigns, as well as in films, cartoons, and comic books. This smiley face was widely used in the early days of the Internet era and became popular in the 1990s.

