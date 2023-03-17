Hyderabad: Doctors around the world believe and it has also been confirmed in various research that poor quality sleep can cause many serious diseases and problems related to the physical and mental health of the body. Good sleep is needed to keep ourselves healthy and also plays an important role in keeping our minds happy and calm. Currently, due to many health and other factors, the sleep health of people is getting affected a lot all over the world.

World Sleep Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the importance of getting enough sleep and highlight various problems related to lack of sleep. This day is observed every year on the third Friday in March and was initiated by a non-profit organisation called the World Sleep Society, to promote sleep health worldwide. Good sleep is very important for good health. But most people are not able to get the right amount and good quality sleep due to different reasons. Along with poor lifestyle, experts consider poor sleep as one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of diseases and patients around the world.

Various events organised on the day highlight the need for getting enough sleep, and make people aware of sleep-related conditions like insomnia, sleep apnea, and various sleep disorders. Various activities such as workshops, seminars, and educational programs are organised on the day to encourage people to prioritise healthy sleep and improve their sleep habits. In the year 2023, World Sleep Day will be observed on March 17, around the theme "Sleep is essential for health". The theme highlights the importance of sleep in order to maintain good health.

World Sleep Day is observed every year on the Friday before the Spring Vernal Equinox, this year the event is being held on 17 March. It was established in 2008, and since then is being observed on the third Friday of March. The World Sleep Day Committee is a branch of the Global Sleep Society, and it initiated the observance of this day for raising awareness around different sleep-related issues and to make people understand the value of sleep.

Sleep helps people in maintaining weight, improve their concentration and productivity, be more athletic, improve heart health, manage diabetes, improve immunity, and manage overall physical and mental health. Through World Sleep Day, people make efforts to increase awareness of the importance of sleep and its impact on our health. It is a great opportunity for medical experts, organisations, and people, in general, to share information, talk to each other, and promote good sleeping habits.

According to psychologists, good sleep is essential for brain and physical health. It is very important to take care of sleep hygiene for good quality sleep. For this, it is very important to adopt some habits and improve the quality of sleep, some of which are as follows: