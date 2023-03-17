New Delhi: We all want to know the key to being very productive, but in our quest, we compromise the most crucial productivity practice - a good night's sleep. Do not undervalue the significance of getting enough sleep. How much you sleep may determine your productivity, creativity, analytical skills, and even the success of your business or career.

We are often aware that the ideal amount of sleep is eight hours, but with obligations to family, friends, and work frequently taking up more than 16 hours of the day, it can be difficult to make the math work. Maybe you believe that you can function perfectly with four or five hours of sleep every night.

Perhaps you've gotten used to overnight flights, changing time zones, and the occasional all-nighter. You might even display your lack of sleep as a badge of honour. Yet, insufficient rest leads to poor judgment, lack of self-control, and reduced creativity. The new currency for productivity is energy, not time. Therefore making healthy sleep habits a priority will benefit both your overall health and business greatly. To get quality sleep and show up with executive presence, follow these five easy strategies:

First, put your thoughts "to bed": Many professionals regularly experience anxiety when sleeping, their minds racing with several problems and an extensive to-do list. Apart from all techniques for a good night's sleep, detox your thoughts by reflecting on the three things you've achieved during the day, however small or big they are. Set intentions for the next day and give yourself a mantra like, "I deserve to rest now to fuel my day tomorrow."

Practice gratitude: How frequently do you give thanks for the blessings in your life? According to studies, it may be healthy to develop the habit of appreciating the good things in your life. You may have trouble falling asleep at night due to stress and susceptibility. Thus, practicing appreciation before going to bed can assist to alleviate this issue. Write down three words or things you are grateful for. This aids in preparing your mind for happy thoughts and storing pleasant memories before rest.

Recognise and respect your sleep requirements: Based on our circadian rhythms, each of us has a distinct chronotype. Some of us work best late at night, while others work best in the morning. Some of us are night owls. Put yourself in the best possible position to succeed by respecting your innate tendencies as they relate to your chronotype. Make a note of the times of day that you feel the most alert, and schedule your most difficult or challenging chores during those "on" times.

Create a ritual: Experts advise having a sleep ritual that includes activities like taking a bath or a shower, drinking herbal tea, lowering the lights, and reading a physical book while you wind down. Make sure you receive the required amount of sleep by creating a sleep regimen. The typical adult needs 7 to 8 hours of sleep per day, however, some individuals require less and others require more.

Visualise your Happy Place: You can start to fall asleep peacefully and enter a general state of bliss by picturing the place that makes you the happiest.