Hyderabad: The World Population is inching towards the mark of eight billion in November 2022. World Population is referred to the total number of humans currently living. According to United Nations (UN), the world reached a population of seven billion in 2011. The total number of births currently (2015-2020) is 140 million per year globally and is projected to peak during the period 2040-2045 at 141 million per year. The total number of deaths is currently 57 million per year and is projected to grow steadily up to 121 million per year.

Also read: World Immunization Day 2022: A low-tech, cost-effective, high-impact solution for preventing illnesses

According to the UN, the world population reached one billion for the first time in 1804 as a major change occurred in the world after the industrial revolution. It reached the two billion mark 123 years later in 1927, but only took 33 years to reach three billion in 1960. The number of elapsed years kept decreasing when it took only 14 years in 1974 to reach four billion, 13 years in 1987 to reach five billion, 12 years in 1999 to reach six billion, and 12 years in 2011 to reach seven billion.

It took only 11 years for the population to grow from seven to eight billion in 2022. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Reaching a global population of eight billion is a numerical landmark, but our focus must always be on people. In the world we strive to build, eight billion people means eight billion opportunities to live dignified and fulfilled lives."