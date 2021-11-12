“Pneumonia is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide. Pneumonia killed 808 694 children under the age of 5 in 2017, accounting for 15% of all deaths of children under five years old”, states the World Health Organization (WHO). Also, Pneumonia is the single biggest infectious killer of adults and children – claiming the lives of 2.5 million, including 672,000 children, in 2019.

Pneumonia And Its Causes

WHO states that Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. The lungs are made up of small sacs called alveoli, which fill with air when a healthy person breathes. When an individual has pneumonia, the alveoli are filled with pus and fluid, which makes breathing painful and limits oxygen intake.

Pneumonia can be caused by a wide variety of bacteria, viruses and fungi that we might breathe. According to the American Lung Association, the following are the causes of pneumonia.

Bacteria

The most common type of bacterial pneumonia is called pneumococcal pneumonia. Pneumococcal pneumonia is caused by the Streptococcus pneumoniae germ that normally lives in the upper respiratory tract. Bacterial pneumonia can occur on its own or develop after you've had a viral cold or the flu. Bacterial pneumonia often affects just one part, or lobe, of a lung. When this happens, the condition is called lobar pneumonia. Those at greatest risk for bacterial pneumonia include people recovering from surgery, people with respiratory disease or viral infection and people who have weakened immune systems.

Some types of bacteria cause what is known as "atypical" pneumonia, including Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Chlamydophila pneumoniae, Legionella pneumophila. Virus

Viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract may also cause pneumonia. The influenza virus is the most common cause of viral pneumonia in adults. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of viral pneumonia in young children. Most viral pneumonias are not serious and last a shorter time than bacterial pneumonia.

Viral pneumonia caused by the influenza virus may be severe and sometimes fatal. The virus invades the lungs and multiplies; however, there are almost no physical signs of lung tissue becoming filled with fluid. This pneumonia is most serious in people who have pre-existing heart or lung disease and pregnant women. Fungi

Fungal pneumonia is most common in people with chronic health problems or weakened immune systems, and in people who are exposed to large doses of certain fungi from contaminated soil or bird droppings. Pneumocystis pneumonia is a serious fungal infection caused by Pneumocystis jirovecii. It occurs in people who have weak immune systems due to HIV/AIDS or the long-term use of medicines that suppress their immune systems, such as those used to treat cancer or manage organ transplants.

What Are The Symptoms?

Symptoms may vary according to viral or bacterial infection. However, some of the symptoms may include:

Coughing with phlegm

Sweat and chills

Chest pain, especially while breathing or coughing

Fever

Vomiting and nausea

Shortness of breath

Loss of appetite and fatigue

Treatment And Prevention

Pneumonia is treated according to the cause of pneumonia, i.e. depending upon whether it is caused by a bacteria, virus or fungi. Hence, It can be treated with antibiotics, antiviral or antifungal drugs. Besides this, an adequate amount of rest, fluids and nutrition is necessary. Some types of pneumonia can also be prevented with the help of vaccines also. Moreover, it is important to practice good hygiene, avoid smoking and have a stronger immune system.

Also Read: What Are Nosocomial Or Hospital-Acquired Infections?