Washington [US]: The third Thursday of every November is celebrated as World Philosophy Day. It falls on November 17 this year. In 2005, it was designated an International Day by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It wasn't always that, though. November 21, 2002, marked the inaugural World Philosophy Day. On this day, UNESCO aimed to increase public knowledge of philosophy and how important it is for connecting the present to the past, the present to the future, and both.

World Philosophy Day 2022: History

In 2002, World Philosophy Day had its inaugural observance. After that, UNESCO decided that it was important to formalise the celebration of philosophical contemplation globally in 2005. The Records of the General Conference, 33rd session, Paris, 2005, were released by UNESCO in a 726-page multilingual programme and meeting record two years later, in 2007. It highlighted the value of philosophy among young people and as a discipline in observance of World Philosophy Day. By observing World Philosophy Day, the UNESCO General Conference sought to make philosophy more widely known, particularly among educators.

Also read: Highlighting the efforts to decrease number of preterm babies this World Prematurity Day 2022

World Philosophy Day 2022: Significance

The purpose of celebrating World Philosophy Day is to inspire individuals to learn about philosophy and develop their philosophical discourse. The study of philosophy is essential for improving our understanding of the world. It is also a step in the direction of international cooperation and harmony. The proximity of World Philosophy Day to International Tolerance Day doesn't seem to be a coincidence at all. The day also teaches us the value of investigating, researching, and studying both historical and contemporary events. This can give us a window into the world of the future and teach us how to meet our issues in a more effective way.

World Philosophy Day 2022: Theme

The themes and disciplinary structuring disciplines of anthropology, natural sciences (the non-human), post-colonialism, technology issues, gender, trash, fictional inventions, the perspective of a long period, and the cosmos have all been considered in the development of this event. It is scheduled to take place from November 16 to November 18, 2022, in Room II of the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The theme for the 2022 World Philosophy Day is 'The Human of the Future'. UNESCO along with Le Fresnoy - National Studio of Contemporary Arts has organized a symposium and exhibition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)