Hyderabad: World Pancreatic Cancer Day takes place every year on the third Thursday of November. In the year 2022, World Pancreatic Cancer is being observed on November 17th. Cancer of the pancreas kills 45,000 people every year. It aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about the disease, pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action, with the ultimate goal of increasing the five-year survival rate of this deadly disease.

The theme for World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022 is "It's About Time". The incidence of cancer of the pancreas is low in India, but pancreatic cancer is mostly diagnosed at stage four, which means that cancer has spread to other organs, usually the liver or lungs by then. Pancreatic cancer is a very serious disease and it occurs mostly in people above the age of 60 years. As we age, cancer-causing changes occur in our DNA, as a result, the risk of pancreatic cancer increases in people 60 years of age or older. The average age of occurrence of this cancer is 72 years.

Pancreatic cancer was discovered for the first time in the year 1761, by Giovanni Bautista Margini. In the year 1858, Jacob J. Mendezde da Costa did research on pancreatic cancer. In the 1960s, pancreatic cancer was the fourth leading cause of cancer death. World Pancreatic Cancer Day is observed since 2000 to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer and help those affected by it.

Pancreatic cancer is more common in men than in women. Men who smoke have the highest risk of getting this cancer. People who consume meat and a fat-rich diet are also more likely to develop pancreatic cancer. A family history of pancreatic cancer, smoking, obesity, and exposure to certain pesticides and chemicals daily such as DDT, DDD and ethylene are some factors contributing to Pancreatic Cancer's occurrence. Some of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer are:

Weight loss, abdominal or back pain.

Unusual weakness.

Pale brown-coloured urine, swelling of the feet and soles of the feet, fainting.

Delusions or a fast heartbeat.

Problems with the digestive process or prolonged diarrhoea or constipation.

Difficulty swallowing anything.

Nausea or vomiting.

Shivering due to fever.

Vomiting blood, loss of appetite.

Liver inflammation.

There are two types of pancreatic cancer. The glands present in the pancreas make pancreatic juice, hormones, and insulin for the body. This cancer thrives in the Exocrine and Endocrine parts of the pancreas. Exocrine cancer occurs inside the pancreatic gland, while endocrine cancer occurs in the part that produces hormones for the body.

Initially, the identification of this cancer becomes difficult because its symptoms are similar to other common diseases. During such situations, the patient and the doctor must be alert. Pancreatic Cancer is a very serious disease but, on early diagnosis with the advice of a doctor, it can be cured. It can be diagnosed using a biopsy, CT scan, blood test, ultrasound, or MRI.

People who smoke more cigarettes are also at high risk of pancreatic cancer. This disease is also hereditary, i.e. if your ancestors had this disease, then it can also happen to you. This disease also occurs due to increasing obesity. Pancreatic cancer is aggravated by excessive consumption of red meat and fat-rich foods. In such a situation, if you want to avoid this disease, consume red meat and fatty foods in moderation and increase your intake of fruits and vegetables.